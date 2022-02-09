PHUKET TEST & GO

Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
waardering met
313 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+22 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) is a stylish boutique hotel located on Kata Beach. Perfectly placed in the beach center, guests are a mere five-minute walk to Kata's town center and less than a 10-minute walk to the beach. Guests can sit back and relax in one of the hotel's 15 guestrooms, all designed with guests' comfort in mind. Included in all rooms are a hair dryer, air conditioning, desk, internet access, and television. Featuring an executive floor, tour services, shops, and safety deposit boxes this Phuket hotel is sure to make each guest's trip an enjoyable one. Facilities for recreation and leisure include an outdoor pool. With a full range of popular amenities and a friendly, caring staff, it's no wonder guests keep returning to Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified).

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

98/51 Patak Rd, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Melody Phuket Hotel
8.5
waardering met
370 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
OZO Phuket
9.1
waardering met
70 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Metadee Resort en villa's
8.6
waardering met
2205 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peach Hill Resort
7.7
waardering met
510 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort & Spa
8.5
waardering met
2453 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Saint Tropez Villas
7.5
waardering met
6 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sugar Marina Resort - Mode - Kata Beach
8.2
waardering met
2898 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse
9.2
waardering met
535 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU