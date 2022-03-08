SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Jamahkiri Spa & Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.8
waardering met
919 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Jamahkiri Spa & Resort is a luxurious resort on the south side Koh Tao, offering not only a picturesque location, but excellent amenities as well. Guests can make use of the property's outdoor pool and poolside bar, family room, salon, and fitness center. The biggest attraction on the island is diving, and the resort's Jamahkiri Dive Club provides for a safe and customized itinerary. Other activities include sailing, island hopping, and rock climbing. As night falls, dine on fresh seafood and enjoy the sunset while sipping cocktails at the on-site restaurant. And before you hop on the ferry for the ride back, head over to the Jamahkiri Spa for a truly relaxing treatment. Jamahkiri Spa & Resort proudly lays claim to being the only property on the island to now offer clean water all year round with their own desalination system in place. Jamahkiri Spa & Resort makes for the perfect destination for a honeymoon or a couple's getaway.

21/2 Moo 3, Thian Og Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

