J2 Hotel - Tak Sandbox Hotel

8.2
waardering met
266 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022
+19 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

J2 HotelWhatever your reason for visiting Tak, J2 Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. Wherever you want to go, it's easy in Tak with a stay at J2 Hotel, just 4.1 km from Mae Sot Airport.The superior services and facilities offered at J2 Hotel will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Your explorations of Tak can be assisted with taxi and shuttle services available. Parking is provided free of charge for guests.You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service and luggage storage. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at J2 Hotel. The hotel's room service will make staying in a great choice. The hotel is entirely non-smoking.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at J2 Hotel. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at J2 Hotel offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator and bottled water are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at J2 Hotel, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel.Never let a day go wasted when you're at J2 Hotel with all the activities and facilities provided. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage. No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the shared lounge and TV area. You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 91% of accommodations in the city.Travelers keen on cleanliness will enjoy staying here, where cleanliness scores higher than 87% of other options in the city.This accommodation beats more than 86% of competition in the city on room comfort.

Adres / kaart

149/8 Indrarakeeree Rd,, Mae Sot, Tak, Thailand, 63110

