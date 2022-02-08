PATTAYA TEST & GO

Inn House - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
waardering met
2094 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Inn House - Image 0
Inn House - Image 1
Inn House - Image 2
Inn House - Image 3
Inn House - Image 4
Inn House - Image 5
+26 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the heart of Pattaya, this property offers guests easy access to activities both on land and in water. Try parasailing, go island hopping, take in a game of golf, shop at the numerous malls, and end your day with a relaxing Thai massage. Alternatively, guests can relax at the rooftop jacuzzi at the hotel itself with views of the sea. Dining is simply not a problem with a coffee shop on-site serving both Thai and international dishes and numerous restaurants within walking distance. Enjoy your time in Pattaya from a central location while only paying budget prices when you stay at the Inn House (SHA Plus+).

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Inn House , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Inn House
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

322/1 Soi 13, Nongpru, Banglamung, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
waardering met
856 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU