Impress Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
2.8
waardering met
1 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Boasting a fitness center, terrace and views of garden, Impress Resort is set in Thalang, 1.6 mi from Wat Prathong. Among the facilities of this property are a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi. The property offers an outdoor swimming pool, a garden and rooms with pool views.

At the resort all rooms include air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a kitchenette, a dining area and a private bathroom with a hairdryer, a shower and free toiletries. All guest rooms will provide guests with a desk and a kettle.

Guests at Impress Resort can enjoy a buffet breakfast.

Khao Phra Thaeo National Park is 2.5 mi from the accommodations, while Two Heroines Monument is 4.3 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 6.2 mi from Impress Resort.

Als u te gast was bij Impress Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Adres / kaart

362/39 Moo 1, T.Thepkrasattri,, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

