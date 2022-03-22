PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1
waardering met
66 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 0
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 1
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 2
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 3
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 4
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 5
+18 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Khao Lak, Hive Khaolak Beach Resort is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Hive Khaolak Beach Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's yoga room, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Hive Khaolak Beach Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

7/3 Moo 2 Lamkean, Thai muang, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
waardering met
105 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kalima Resort en Villas Khao Lak
9
waardering met
577 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
waardering met
114 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Alleen volwassenen
8.8
waardering met
312 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
waardering met
621 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak door Katathani Resort
8.8
waardering met
1583 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Leaf on the Sands door Katathani Resort
8.5
waardering met
460 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
waardering met
365 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU