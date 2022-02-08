KRABI TEST & GO

Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.3
waardering met
108 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+26 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Koh Lanta, Hey Beach Hostel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Hey Beach Hostel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. Hey Beach Hostel is home to 28 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, electric blanket, locker, mirror. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Hey Beach Hostel your home away from home.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

606 moo3 saladan kohlanta krabi, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
waardering met
1120 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
waardering met
321 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
waardering met
92 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
waardering met
330 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel met uitzicht op de haven van Phi Phi
8.5
waardering met
414 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Phi Phi Vakantieresort
8.4
waardering met
1621 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
waardering met
1023 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU