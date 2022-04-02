BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hansar Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified)

Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
3916 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

As a part of Hansar Hotels group with award-winning properties in Koh Samui, Hansar Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) is the ultimate choice for those destined to discover. With its boutique size, the property hosts guests in a discreetly intimate environment in the middle of downtown Bangkok. Sited on Ratchadamri Road, one of Thailand’s most desirable addresses, your stay will be fast and hassle-free. Ratchadamri BTS Skytrain Station is located just a stone’s throw away and Silom MRT Subway Station is a few minutes’ walk.

Whether in Bangkok for a special occasion, business or leisure, Hansar Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) invites genuine discovery and joy. The property offers personalized services, complimentary amenities including Wi-Fi, and a la carte breakfast with locally-sourced handcrafted Elefin Coffee.

Guestrooms are adorned in Jim Thompson silk, featuring custom terrazzo baths with bath crystals, separate study and dining areas, and private vertical gardens in selected rooms. Combining the highest quality of elegance and comfort with excellent accommodation and special hospitality, Hansar Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) is an ideal place for everyone.

Adres / kaart

3/250 Soi Mahatlek Luang 2, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

