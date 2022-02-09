BANGKOK TEST & GO

Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
315 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 0
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 1
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 2
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 3
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 4
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 5
+15 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This hotel is located on the main Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Walking distance from the hotel are shops, restaurants, and nightclubs. Also within walking distance is the Nana skytrain station which connects to the business district as well as all major shopping and entertainment areas in the city. In addition to excellent breakfast selections, the restaurant on-site includes an extensive menu of Thai and continental dishes. An indoor pool is provided for recreation, and free Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is also accessible in public areas. Gulliver's Tavern Hotel provides convenience above all else to guests of the capital.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Gulliver's Tavern Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Gulliver's Tavern Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

6/1 Sukhumvit Soi 5, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
waardering met
830 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
815 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
11540 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
waardering met
1762 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
waardering met
6776 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
waardering met
669 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
waardering met
4289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU