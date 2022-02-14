CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.3
waardering met
270 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated by Chiang Mai’s Emerald Lake with a spectacular view of Doi Suthep Mountains, Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) offers a comfortable oasis in the city where guests can relax in the stylish Lanna setting with a fresh and breezy atmosphere. With a location just five minutes from the very heart of the city and with easy access to the Chiang Mai International Airport, golf driving range, government service center, the university, hospital, and many famous tourist attractions, Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) is considered the ideal home base for vacationers and business travelers alike. For your reservation at Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified), simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.

Adres / kaart

230 Moo 2, Cholapatarn Rd T. Changpuek Muang Chiangmai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

