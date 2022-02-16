PHUKET TEST & GO

Grand Oliver Hotel Danok - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
7.7
waardering met
314 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Built in 2555, Grand Oliver Hotel is a distinct addition to Songkhla and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel lies 1 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Grand Oliver Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Songkhla. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, desk, mini bar, telephone to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Grand Oliver Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

999 tanrattanakorn 3 Road, Moo 7, samnakkham, Sadao, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90320

