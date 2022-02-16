Gallery Design Hotel Sisaket (SHA Extra Plus) - Si Sa Ket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Gallery Design Hotel Sisaket (SHA Extra Plus)Enjoy all that Gallery Design Hotel Sisaket (SHA Extra Plus) has to offer! Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Sisaket is made even more convenient with the shuttle services available at the hotel.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service and luggage storage. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Gallery Design Hotel Sisaket (SHA Extra Plus). For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the hotel.For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.All guestrooms at Gallery Design Hotel Sisaket (SHA Extra Plus) provide guests with a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that selected rooms includes linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Rooms at Gallery Design Hotel Sisaket (SHA Extra Plus) are available with design features like a separate living room. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Gallery Design Hotel Sisaket (SHA Extra Plus). A number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the karaoke rooms.Fill your days with the array of activities and facilities offered at Gallery Design Hotel Sisaket (SHA Extra Plus). A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage and sauna. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the hotel's pool. At Gallery Design Hotel Sisaket (SHA Extra Plus), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. Enjoy your favorite drink in your swimsuit at the hotel's poolside bar.Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the hotel's shared lounge and TV area.Reasons to stay hereHighly recommended by travelers, this hotel ranks better than 82% of all other accommodations in the city.Compared to other accommodations in Sisaket, facilities here are rated higher than 85% of them.Guests who stayed at this hotel have scored it higher than 92% of accommodations in the city.