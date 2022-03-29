Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Conveniently located in Hua Hin/Cha-am, G Hua Hin Resort & Mall (SHA Plus+) is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The excitement of the city center is only 2 km away, opening up a slew of opportunities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, the hotel enjoys close proximity to Market Village, Cicada market, and Ran Mae Geb. At G Hua Hin Resort & Mall (SHA Plus+), the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there is a coffee shop, concierge, room service, and meeting facilities. Experience high quality room facilities, including complimentary bottled water, a shower, desk, in-room safe, and laptop safe box. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities including a fitness center, outdoor pool, garden, and the option of golfing is only 3 km away. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the G Hua Hin Resort & Mall (SHA Plus+).