PATTAYA TEST & GO

FX Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
waardering met
542 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
FX Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
FX Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
FX Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
FX Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
FX Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
FX Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+41 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Phra Tamnak Hill, FX Hotel Pattaya enjoys a commanding position in the romance, beaches, sightseeing hub of Pattaya. Situated only 1.5 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. FX Hotel Pattaya offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, garden, games room. Whatever your purpose of visit, FX Hotel Pattaya is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij FX Hotel Pattaya , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR FX Hotel Pattaya
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

352/308 Phratamnak soi 4, moo12, Nongprue, Banglamung, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Baan Souy Resort
8.7
waardering met
261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
waardering met
856 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
waardering met
153 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU