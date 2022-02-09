CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Furama Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
waardering met
5446 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The luxurious, 4 star Furama Chiang Mai (SHA Plus+) is located north of Chiang Mai, offering the perfect, panoramic view of Doi Suthep Mountain. Standing at 17 stories high, the hotel is equipped with trendy and spacious rooms, furnished with a blend of modern and traditional designs. The property sits 15 minutes from the airport and is also within the vicinity of government offices, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai Zoo, shopping centers, and the entertainment belt of the city. Furama Chiang Mai (SHA Plus+) is set to accommodate everyone whle ensuring a comfortable stay.

Adres / kaart

54 huay Kaew Road, T. Chang Puak, Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

