Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
3230 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Eastin Hotel Makkasan, formerly known as the Eastin Hotel & Spa, is located right in the heart of Bangkok’s main commercial and tourist district. Bangkok is a shopper’s paradise and the hotel’s location caters to that with close proximity to Pratunam and Ratchaprasong. These areas include popular clothes market and other upscale shopping complexes such as Central World, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and MBK. The hotel is conveniently located next to the expressway leading to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, a 40-minute drive away from the hotel. With its prime location, deluxe accommodation, convention rooms, an international coffee shop, and cocktail lounges, this is a sanctuary for tourists and business travelers alike. It is also equally ideal for organizing meetings, conferences, or playing a round of golf with easy access to affordable greens. For a truly unique and memorable experience, Eastin Hotel Makkasan is the place to be.

Adres / kaart

1091/343 New Petchburi Road, Makkasan, Rajthevee, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

