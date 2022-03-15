Dolphin Bay Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
The Dolphin Bay Resort is a family-oriented resort away from the crowded tourist areas of other vacation destinations. Located 38 kilometers from Hua Hin, this 3-star resort is surrounded by Khao Sam Roi National Park. Enhanced by tropical plantation, warm atmosphere, and an outstanding view, this resort is perfect for unparalleled relaxation. All rooms are well-appointed with up-to-date amenities, providing guests with utmost comfort. Two large swimming pools, a large playground, a children’s menu, and the bay’s shallow waters will ensure that families with younger children will have hours of fun and enjoyment. The protected waters of the bay are a natural breeding ground for a school of about 30 dolphins, which are often seen by the guests at the resort. With numerous activities for both adults and children, you can be assured that the entire family will enjoy their time at Dolphin Bay Resort.
227 Moo 4, Khao Sam Roi Yot, Khao Sam Roi Yot,Prachub Khiri Khan, Samroiyod, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand, 77120