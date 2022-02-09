KRABI TEST & GO

Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
waardering met
2869 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Image 0
Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Image 1
Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Image 2
Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Image 3
Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Image 4
Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Image 5
+38 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang, located in Ao Nang, Krabi, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 25 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Massage Corner, Ao Nang Krabi Boxing Stadium, Nopparathara Beach. At Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including snorkeling, hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, diving, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

186, Moo 3, Ao Nang Soi 8, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Chada Thais dorp
7.9
waardering met
691 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
waardering met
1021 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het kleine resort
8.1
waardering met
900 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarijn Resort
7.9
waardering met
755 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
waardering met
634 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Inn
7.9
waardering met
2864 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
waardering met
3503 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Villa's met uitzicht op de kliffen
9.1
waardering met
221 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU