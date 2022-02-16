De Princess Hotel Udonthani - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

De Princess Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+)Wake up to the wonder of Udon Thani with a stay at De Princess Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+), located only minutes from the heart of the city.The range of services provided by De Princess Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+) ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides taxi services to help you find what you want in Udon Thani.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's tours. The hotel's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms at De Princess Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+) are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The hotel provides blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at De Princess Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+) include special design features like a separate living room. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the hotel's karaoke rooms.De Princess Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+) promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. The hotel's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink.For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the hotel's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the library. Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Udon Thani. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Udon Thani, chances are you'll find it at UD Night Market located 1.6 km away. Your exploration of the surroundings of De Princess Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+) begins with a visit to Thai-Chinese Cultural Center only 530 m away.Reasons to stay herePast guests rate facilities here higher than 97% of the city's accommodation.This hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 97% of accommodations in the city.This hotel stands out for its staff and service, scoring higher than 96% of the city's accommodation.