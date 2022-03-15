CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

De Nara Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6
waardering met
35 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 15, 2022
De Nara Hotel - Image 0
De Nara Hotel - Image 1
De Nara Hotel - Image 2
De Nara Hotel - Image 3
De Nara Hotel - Image 4
De Nara Hotel - Image 5
+23 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Old City, De Nara Hotel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, airport transfer. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, garden. De Nara Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij De Nara Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR De Nara Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

33 MoonMuang Rd Lane 2, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
waardering met
381 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
waardering met
65 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
waardering met
20 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU