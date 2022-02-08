PHUKET TEST & GO

Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
waardering met
329 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
This former beach residence of the Chumbala family is now open for guests as a boutique getaway hotel. Located close to Chalong Bay, Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) includes a private beach as well as a private pier for guest use. Popular activities include diving, sailing, fishing, and island hopping. Each of the 19 rooms here offers spectacular sea views and are fitted with Posturepedic mattresses and features a separate bath and shower. After a long day out in the sun, guests are sure to enjoy a dip in either of the pools. With an excellent location and amenities, Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) will make for a memorable holiday on the island.

Adres / kaart

30/10 Moo 8, Tambon Wichit, Amphur Muang, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

