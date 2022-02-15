PHUKET TEST & GO

Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Sandbox Hotel

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
8.6
waardering met
1386 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 15, 2022
Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+17 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Han Tra, Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) is an ideal spot from which to discover Ayutthaya. The city center is merely five kilometers away, and the airport can be reached within 70 minutes. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks such as Wat Maheyong, Chai Mongkol Temple, and Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Cape and Kantary Hotels experience await you at the Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus). For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers room service, a coffee shop, restaurant, Wi-Fi in public areas, and a business center. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include a bathtub, refrigerator, Internet access, kitchenware, and a separate shower and tub to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as a steam room, hot tub, sauna, outdoor pool, and fitness center. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) hits the spot in many ways.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

210 - 211, 148 Moo 5 Rojana Road, Tambol Pailing, Aumphur Phra Nakhon Si, Han Tra, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 20110

Populaire filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU