Chunlee Grand (SHA Extra plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Chunlee GrandTake advantage of the many attractions Nakhonratchasima has to offer with a stay at Chunlee Grand. Go beyond the touristy and get deeper into the offerings of Nakhonratchasima with a stay at Chunlee Grand, located merely 1.4 km from Thao Suranaree (Ya Mo) Monument.Chunlee Grand provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. Shuttle services provided by the hotel make exploring Nakhonratchasima even more convenient. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site.Front desk services including luggage storage can assist with your needs. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the hotel, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests.Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at Chunlee Grand. Rooms are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Chunlee Grand even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Chunlee Grand. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Nakhonratchasima during your stay at the hotel. The best way to remember your time in Nakhonratchasima is with a nice gift at The Mall Ratchasima located about 2.7 km away. An afternoon of browsing the works at Khorat Fossil Museum located 16.3 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereGuests who stayed here rated the facilities above 96% of other accommodations in the city.This hotel scores higher than 97% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 97% of competition within the city.