Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.5
waardering met
840 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This property with eye-catching architecture is the perfect place to de-stress and unwind in the middle of lush tropical greenery. Situated close to Chiang Rai International Airport, well away from the busy streets of the main beach town, Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen is a perfect hideaway. Featuring 72 rooms and four suites, all rooms are fitted with teak and burl wood flooring, doors, and window frames overlooking the beautiful surrounding. Take advantage of the bicycle rental facility available on-site and explore the surrounding area in an eco-friendly manner. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen.

Adres / kaart

666 Saiklang Road, Moo 8, Wiang, Chiang Khong (Chiang Rai), Thailand, 57140

