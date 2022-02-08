CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiang Mai Phucome Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
6.9
waardering met
97 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022

Kamers

Chiang Mai Phucome offers traditional Thai-style rooms with excellent views of Doi Suthep Mountain and the surroundings. It features an outdoor pool, sauna and massage treatments. Free Wi-Fi is available. Air-conditioned rooms are well-equipped with cable TV, minibar and refrigerator. The en suite bathroom has hot and cold shower. Guests can enjoy traditional Thai massage in the privacy of their room. A billiard table and sauna are available as well. The hotel has a travel desk and provides car rental and currency exchange. International and Northern Thai dishes are available at the Chiang Mai Phucome’s restaurant. There is live music in the evenings. Chiang Mai Phucome is a 10-minute drive from the Chiang Mai Airport and the city centre. A 20-minute car ride takes you to the railway station and bus terminal from the hotel.

Adres / kaart

2 Khanklong Cholprathan Road, Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

