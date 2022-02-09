Chaweng Bliss Bungalow - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Built in 2003, Samui Lagoon Bay Resort is a distinct addition to Samui and a smart choice for travelers. With its location just 1.5 km from the city center and 2 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Samui Lagoon Bay Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer are just a few of the facilities that set Samui Lagoon Bay Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including private beach, outdoor pool, diving, fishing, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Samui Lagoon Bay Resort.