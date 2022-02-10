BANGKOK TEST & GO

Charlie House Pinklao - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
379 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 10, 2022
Charlie House Pinklao - Image 0
Charlie House Pinklao - Image 1
Charlie House Pinklao - Image 2
Charlie House Pinklao - Image 3
Charlie House Pinklao - Image 4
Charlie House Pinklao - Image 5
Ideal for fun and relaxation, Charlie House Pinklao is located in the Thonburi area of Bangkok. Only 4 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Charlie House Pinklao also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, luggage storage to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 26 rooms spread over 3 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Charlie House Pinklao hits the spot in many ways.

Adres / kaart

272 Borommarat Chachonnani Road, Bang Bamru, Bang Phlat, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

