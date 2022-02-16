Chang Cliff Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Chang Cliff Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Wake up to the wonder of Koh Chang with a stay at Chang Cliff Resort (SHA Extra Plus), located only minutes from the heart of the city. Jump into the ocean, or just watch it with a cocktail. Just 1.7 km from White Sand Beach, you can enjoy some beach time with a stay at Chang Cliff Resort (SHA Extra Plus).Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. The resort provides shuttle services to help you find what you want in Koh Chang.Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the resort's ticket service and tours. The resort's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The resort is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The resort provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Chang Cliff Resort (SHA Extra Plus) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the resort. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage. The many offerings at Chang Cliff Resort (SHA Extra Plus) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. Hot days can be cool fun with water activities like fishing, snorkeling and non-motorized water sports.Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyThis is your chance to explore all that Koh Chang has to offer. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Koh Chang, chances are you'll find it at White Sand Beach Night Food Market located 900 m away.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 87% of accommodations in the city.