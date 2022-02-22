BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9
waardering met
291 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 22, 2022
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 0
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 1
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 2
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 3
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 4
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 5
+7 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundry service, designated smoking area, shared lounge/TV area. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide air conditioning, blackout curtains, hair dryer, Private bath to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

1041/3-4 Siri Square Silom, Between Silom 21 and 23, Silom road, Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
waardering met
2226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
waardering met
778 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
12884 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
waardering met
4241 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU