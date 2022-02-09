CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chala Number 6 - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
waardering met
840 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Chala Number 6 - Image 0
Chala Number 6 - Image 1
Chala Number 6 - Image 2
Chala Number 6 - Image 3
Chala Number 6 - Image 4
Chala Number 6 - Image 5
+34 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Chala Number 6 is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service. Step into one of 83 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding bathroom phone, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Chala Number 6.

Adres / kaart

6/6 Phrapokklao Rd., Prasingh, Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

