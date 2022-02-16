PHUKET TEST & GO

Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.2
waardering met
893 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022
Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 0
Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 1
Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 2
Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 3
Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 4
Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 5
+27 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) is ideally situated in Klong Prao Beach, one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel is nestled in the heart of Laem Chai Chet. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Lam Chai Chet, Koh Chang Offroad ATV Tour, and Barali Spa. Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers laundry service/dry cleaning, a poolside bar, a restaurant, meeting facilities, and a car park. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience with a television, complimentary bottled water, shower, balcony/terrace, and refrigerator in each room. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as massage treatments, a garden, a pool, and a sauna to make your stay truly unforgettable. Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Chang, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

6/2 Moo 4, Cape Chai Chet, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

Populaire filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU