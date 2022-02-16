Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

[email protected] (SHA Extra Plus)Never miss a single attraction in Nakhon Si Thammarat when staying at [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus). Getting around in Nakhon Si Thammarat is easy when staying at this hotel, strategically placed right in the heart of the city. No plan is a great plan. Get to whatever interests you in Nakhon Si Thammarat, conveniently with a stay at [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus), just 5.7 km from Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport.At [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus), guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service and luggage storage can assist with your needs.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel.All rooms at [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus) are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television. In selected rooms, you can find a coffee or tea maker and mini bar at your [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus) also provides a hair dryer and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doEvery day at [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry.Apart from amenities and services, [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus) goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool.