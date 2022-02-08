PATTAYA TEST & GO

Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
waardering met
1150 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+28 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Central Pattaya, Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as -5 Supper Club, D'or Spa, Pattaya Klang Market within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

80/167 Moo.9, Soi Petchtrakool (Soi A.R.) Nongprue Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
5085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU