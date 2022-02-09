BANGKOK TEST & GO

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
9506 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Image 0
Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Image 1
Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Image 2
Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Image 3
Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Image 4
Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Image 5
+17 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok is located in a new booming business district with easy access to the Bangkok city center. A premier venue for many international conventions and corporate seminars, the Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok has a wide range of meeting and banqueting facilities for small group meetings or even banquets for 5,000 people. The famous Chatuchak Market is just across the road, and the popular Central Ladprao shopping complex is adjacent, making the Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok the ideal choice for leisure or business travelers. Each of the 565 deluxe rooms and suites offers panoramic views of Bangkok's skyline, lush parks, and bustling business centers. If you’re looking for the most convenient choice in town offering great value for money, look no further than Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

1695 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
waardering met
730 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
waardering met
75 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
waardering met
506 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
waardering met
1116 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
2454 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
waardering met
57 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
waardering met
4953 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU