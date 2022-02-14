HUA HIN TEST & GO

Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8
waardering met
513 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 14, 2022
Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Image 0
Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Image 1
Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Image 2
Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Image 3
Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Image 4
Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Image 5
+20 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2011, Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort is a distinct addition to Hua Hin / Cha-am and a smart choice for travelers. With its location just 12.3 Km from the city center and 18.6 Km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, express check-in/check-out. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, linens, mirror, sofa. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include golf course (on site), golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

1 Moo 2 Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin, Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
waardering met
958 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hua Hin White Villa
8
waardering met
232 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU