Birds and Bees Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Well-placed in the sightseeing, beaches, romance area of Pattaya city, Birds & Bees Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 2.0 km away. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Royal Varuna Yacht Club, Pattaya Park, Big Buddha. Birds & Bees Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Birds & Bees Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Birds & Bees Resort hits the spot in many ways.