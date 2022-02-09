PATTAYA TEST & GO

Birds and Bees Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
waardering met
844 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Birds and Bees Resort - Image 0
Birds and Bees Resort - Image 1
Birds and Bees Resort - Image 2
Birds and Bees Resort - Image 3
Birds and Bees Resort - Image 4
Birds and Bees Resort - Image 5
+39 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the sightseeing, beaches, romance area of Pattaya city, Birds & Bees Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 2.0 km away. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Royal Varuna Yacht Club, Pattaya Park, Big Buddha. Birds & Bees Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Birds & Bees Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Birds & Bees Resort hits the spot in many ways.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Birds and Bees Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Birds and Bees Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

366/11 Moo 12 Phra Tam Nak 4 Road,Nongprue Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
waardering met
261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
waardering met
856 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
waardering met
153 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU