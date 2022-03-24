CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3
waardering met
1453 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 24, 2022
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 0
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 1
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 2
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 3
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 4
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 5
+21 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Nimmanhemin, BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. Situated only 3.3 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat, taxi service. The ambiance of BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, mirror, towels, closet are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

19 Nimmanhemin Road Lane 2, Suthep, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
waardering met
65 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
waardering met
381 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
waardering met
20 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU