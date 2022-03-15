PHUKET TEST & GO

Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
waardering met
2226 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 15, 2022
Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+40 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is just a five-minute walk to the white sandy beach of Patong and just a few steps away from the nearest shopping and entertainment center. The airport is 45 minutes away by car. All rooms are decorated in contemporary Asian styles with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. On-site facilities include a restaurant that serves fine Thai and international cuisines, a pool bar, the RojVaree Sauna and Spa, and a conference room. Nearby are sports and recreational activities including a golf course, big game fishing, and island/scuba diving excursions. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) and their warm hospitality and professional services ensure that all guests have a wonderful stay. To make your reservation at the Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), please use our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

239/1 Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd., Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong
8.4
waardering met
915 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Paripas Patong Resort
8.3
waardering met
1882 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Patong Merlin Hotel
7.9
waardering met
541 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ramaburin Resort
8.1
waardering met
715 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites
7.7
waardering met
1541 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Mercure Phuket Patong
8.4
waardering met
1011 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
8.7
waardering met
2348 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sea Pearl Beach Resort
8.8
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU