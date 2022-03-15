PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Bann Baiyang Villa - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
Bijgewerkt op March 15, 2022
Bann Baiyang Villa - Image 0
Bann Baiyang Villa - Image 1
Bann Baiyang Villa - Image 2
Bann Baiyang Villa - Image 3
Bann Baiyang Villa - Image 4
Bann Baiyang Villa - Image 5
+1 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-placed in the beaches, spas, romance area of Phuket city, Bann Baiyang Villa provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The hotel lies 35.4 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Bann Baiyang Villa, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, car park, smoking area. The ambiance of Bann Baiyang Villa is reflected in every guestroom. air conditioning, desk, television, satellite/cable TV, shower are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Bann Baiyang Villa is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Bann Baiyang Villa , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Bann Baiyang Villa
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Thanon Phetkasem Rd, Khok Kloi, Takua Thung, Khok Kloy, Phuket, Thailand, 82140

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3
waardering met
36 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel door Sri panwa
9.1
waardering met
113 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Cape Kudu Hotel
9.1
waardering met
467 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
waardering met
850 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
waardering met
3391 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kalima Resort en Villas Khao Lak
9
waardering met
577 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
waardering met
105 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
waardering met
114 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU