BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Bed and Bike - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
147 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 23, 2022
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 0
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 1
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 2
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 3
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 4
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 5
+20 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Bangkok Bed and Bike is located in the Khaosan area of Bangkok. Only 1 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Bangkok Bed and Bike, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, ticket service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Bangkok Bed and Bike is reflected in every guestroom. carpeting, clothes rack, linens, locker, mirror are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as billiards, games room to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Bangkok Bed and Bike is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Bangkok Bed and Bike , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Bangkok Bed and Bike
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

19/6 Sikak Phrayasi, Charoenkrung Road, Wangburaphaphirom, Phranakorn, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
waardering met
1324 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
3583 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
waardering met
601 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
waardering met
1352 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
waardering met
778 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
waardering met
609 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
waardering met
2226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU