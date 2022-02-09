HUA HIN TEST & GO

Baannilrath - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.5
waardering met
523 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Hua Hin City Center, Baannilrath is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Hua Hin / Cha-am. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Designer, Western Tours, Pone Kingpetch Monument give to this hotel a special charm. Baannilrath offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Baannilrath is home to 35 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, golf course (on site), golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, solarium. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am, make Baannilrath your home away from home.

Als u te gast was bij Baannilrath , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Adres / kaart

79 Patchkasem Road (near soi 63/1), Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

