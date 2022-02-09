PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
waardering met
231 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+31 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Baan Vanida Garden Resort is ideally situated in Karon; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 18 km away, and it normally takes about 55 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Baan Vanida Garden Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool, solarium, garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baan Vanida Garden Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

1/1 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Andaman Seaview Hotel
8.4
waardering met
677 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery
8.9
waardering met
687 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kata Rustige Villa
8.6
waardering met
164 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel met uitzicht op het eiland Phuket
7.9
waardering met
922 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Beyond Resort Karon
8.4
waardering met
943 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Melody Phuket Hotel
8.5
waardering met
370 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
8.2
waardering met
1505 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Saint Tropez Villas
7.5
waardering met
6 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU