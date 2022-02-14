BANGKOK TEST & GO

Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
waardering met
194 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 14, 2022
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+22 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Bang Kapi, Bann Thai Boutique is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The city center is merely 5 km away and the airport can be reached within 35 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Bann Thai Boutique is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, spa, massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Bann Thai Boutique your home away from home.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Baan Thai Boutique Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Baan Thai Boutique Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

361/1-2 Ramkhamhaeng Road, (Between Ramkhamhaeng Soi 47-49) Huamak, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
waardering met
75 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
2454 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
1250 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
waardering met
487 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
waardering met
669 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
waardering met
130 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU