Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Well-positioned in Bang Kapi, Bann Thai Boutique is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The city center is merely 5 km away and the airport can be reached within 35 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Bann Thai Boutique is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, spa, massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Bann Thai Boutique your home away from home.