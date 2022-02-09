PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Suay Karon Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
waardering met
182 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Baan Suay Karon Resort - Image 0
Baan Suay Karon Resort - Image 1
Baan Suay Karon Resort - Image 2
Baan Suay Karon Resort - Image 3
Baan Suay Karon Resort - Image 4
Baan Suay Karon Resort - Image 5
+19 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering a little more than an ordinary resort or guesthouse, Baan Suay Karon Resort assures beautiful accommodation in a relaxed atmosphere along with its warm hospitality. An ideal destination for travelers wanting to make the most of their holidays, the resort is few minutes away from Karon and Kata Beach, and a 10-minute drive to markets, shops, and nightlife of Patong. Accommodation features a collection of guestrooms and apartments, something that suits all budgets. All rooms are incorporated with modern stylish decor with a touch of Thai flair. Keeping the needs of the business traveler in mind, this hotel comes with state-of-art meeting facilities and high-speed internet access.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Baan Suay Karon Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Baan Suay Karon Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

381 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort
8.2
waardering met
1024 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Karon Princess Hotel
7.8
waardering met
507 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa
7.7
waardering met
1374 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
8.2
waardering met
1505 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
ON Hotel Phuket
7.3
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sugar Marina Resort - Kunst - Karon Beach
8.4
waardering met
3074 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort
8.3
waardering met
541 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kata Rustige Villa
8.6
waardering met
164 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU