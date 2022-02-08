SAMUI TEST & GO

Baan Mika - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Bophut, Baan Mika offers accommodation with free WiFi, air conditioning, a restaurant and access to a garden with an outdoor pool. This beachfront property offers access to a balcony and free private parking. The villa is fitted with 6 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, bed linen, towels, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a patio with pool views. Guests at the villa can enjoy a continental or a kosher breakfast. Baan Mika offers a barbecue. There is a shared lounge at this property and guests can go hiking nearby. Popular points of interest near the accommodation include Thongson Bay Beach, Bang Rak Beach and Choeng Mon Beach. The nearest airport is Samui International, 3.8 km from Baan Mika, and the property offers a free airport shuttle service.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Baan Mika , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Baan Mika
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

17/8 Moo 5 Plai Leam soi 5, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
waardering met
23 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Villa met Zwembad
8
waardering met
464 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui
9
waardering met
69 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het Tongsai Bay Hotel
8.9
waardering met
646 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Melati Beach Resort & Spa
8.7
waardering met
512 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Melia Koh Samui
9.3
waardering met
90 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Cape Fahn Hotel
9
waardering met
17 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Villa's in Samujana
9.3
waardering met
3 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
waardering met
3 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Prana Resorts Samui
9
waardering met
1007 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU