PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
waardering met
306 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Image 0
Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Image 1
Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Image 2
Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Image 3
Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Image 4
Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Image 5
+10 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This 3-star property is located in southern Phuket in Thailand. Baan Krating Phuket Resort boasts a private beachfront next to dense, surrounding forestry. The entire property is secluded in a peaceful area of the island, making it ideal for a romantic getaway or a family vacation. The resort offers the best in home living with unmistakable Thai charm to ensure you have a relaxing stay. The resort features an all-day dining restaurant serving both Thai and Western dishes. There is also a sea bar at the private beach as well as a recreational building featuring a pool and satellite TV. Internet access is available. To reserve a room, please submit your preferred travel dates and fill out our secure online booking form.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Baan Krating Phuket Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Baan Krating Phuket Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

11/3 Moo1, Wiset Road, Ao Sane Beach, Tumbol Rawai , Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

De Nai Harn
8.9
waardering met
1715 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Naiharn Beach Resort
9
waardering met
188 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Shore at Katathani - Alleen volwassenen
9.1
waardering met
1044 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Babylon Villa's met Zwembad
8.8
waardering met
136 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Katathani Phuket Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
2722 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Phuket
8.8
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Impiana Privévilla's
8.6
waardering met
342 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Sea Galleri door Katathani
8.6
waardering met
954 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU