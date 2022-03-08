HUA HIN TEST & GO

Baan KangMung Hua Hin On The Beach - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.1
waardering met
428 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Hua Hin / Cha-am, Baan KangMung Hua Hin On The Beach is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Baan KangMung Hua Hin On The Beach ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Baan KangMung Hua Hin On The Beach is home to 8 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, free welcome drink, linens, mirror. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as solarium. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Baan KangMung Hua Hin On The Beach the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

Adres / kaart

82 Moobaan Takiab,Nongkae, Hua Hin, Khao Takiab Beach Front, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

