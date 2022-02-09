PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.1
waardering met
29 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi in Ko Yao Noi provides adults-only accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, a bar and a garden. An indoor swimming pool and a car rental service are available for guests. Free private parking is available and the resort also features bike hire for guests who want to explore the surrounding area. The rooms at the resort are fitted with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with a hairdryer and a shower. Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi provides some rooms with pool views, and rooms have a patio. All rooms will provide guests with a fridge. The accommodation offers a à la carte or American breakfast. Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi offers a terrace. Guests at the resort will be able to enjoy activities in and around Ko Yao Noi, like cycling. Patong Beach is 40 km from Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi, while Phi Phi Don is 46 km from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 23 km from the accommodation.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

69/9 Moo 6 T. kohyaonoi A.kohyao Phang Nga, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Cape Kudu Hotel
9.1
waardering met
467 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
waardering met
850 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
waardering met
3391 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3
waardering met
36 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel door Sri panwa
9.1
waardering met
113 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kalima Resort en Villas Khao Lak
9
waardering met
577 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
waardering met
105 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
waardering met
114 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU