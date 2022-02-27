Avada Hotel - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Situated in the Koh Kood area, Avada Hotel is the perfect place to experience Trat and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Avada Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, kitchen, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 70 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, complimentary tea, towels, complimentary instant coffee, flat screen television. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Avada Hotel.