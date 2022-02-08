Atrium Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Atrium Suvarnabhumi Hotel (SHA Plus+)Never miss a single attraction in Bangkok when staying at Atrium Suvarnabhumi Hotel (SHA Plus+). Getting around in Bangkok is easy when staying at this hotel, strategically placed right in the heart of the city.At Atrium Suvarnabhumi Hotel (SHA Plus+), guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Taxi and shuttle services provided by the hotel make exploring Bangkok even more convenient.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Packing light is possible at Atrium Suvarnabhumi Hotel (SHA Plus+) thanks to the hotel's laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time.Forgot to pack something? All your last-minute needs can be fulfilled by the convenience stores, saving you time and hassle. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.All rooms at Atrium Suvarnabhumi Hotel (SHA Plus+) are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service and air conditioning. Selected rooms at Atrium Suvarnabhumi Hotel (SHA Plus+) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee and instant tea at your disposal. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEvery morning you can wake up to a delicious free breakfast at Atrium Suvarnabhumi Hotel (SHA Plus+). Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Apart from amenities and services, Atrium Suvarnabhumi Hotel (SHA Plus+) goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage and spa. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.Engage in some easy evening fun with other guests with the hotel's yoga room. Grab some last-minute needs or local souvenirs for yourself or those back home without having to go anywhere at the shops available right on-site.Around the propertyDon't miss out on all that Bangkok has to offer during your stay at Atrium Suvarnabhumi Hotel (SHA Plus+). Atrium Suvarnabhumi Hotel (SHA Plus+) is conveniently located 7.6 km from Suvarnabhumi Airport, making it easy to catch your departing flight.